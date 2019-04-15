

MIN SOOK KOH



Min Sook Koh, age 76,was deeply cherished and loved by her family. On April 8, 2019, she went to be with her Lord, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her daughter, son in-law, two grandsons, brother, two sisters, and four nieces and nephews. A devoted Christian, an immigrant from South Korea, an American citizen, a longtime resident of Northern Virginia, and a loyal employee of the Washington Gas Light Company for 24 years, she was loved by all those who knew her. We will always remember her smile, kindness, and hardworking nature. We are so grateful for her tenacious efforts to always provide for and care for her family. A memorial service will be held on April 15, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield. She has left a hole in our hearts that will only be replaced by God's grace.