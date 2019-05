MINERVA COLVIN COVINGTON

8/10/1931 - 6/7/1994



How we miss you

can't be said in just a line or two.

Each day a thousand things remind us

of the love we shared with you.

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life, He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live". John 11:25

Loved and remembered always,

Sharon and Mike