Minerva Leathem (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Rosary
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Virtual--Adams Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon , VA
View Map
Notice
MINERVA LEATHEM (Age 89)  

Minerva Leathem, of Ashburn, VA, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Born on August 16, 1930 in San Benito, TX to Juan Manuel Perez and Maria G. Trevino Perez. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, Donald H. Leathem; daughters Donna and Dalinda Leathem, and Wendy Lynn Brannam; brothers Jose Hector Perez, Juan Manuel Perez, Teodolo Omar Perez, Alonzo Perez, and Refugio Perez. She is survived by sons Paul Leathem (Jane) of Ashburn, VA and Donald Leathem (Stacie) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Jenna, Samantha, Matthew, and Claire; and siblings Arturo Perez, Dalinda Bernal, and Graciela Bocanegra. A rosary will be held virtually on May 19, 2020 at 4 p.m. Adams-Green Funeral Home. A private funeral mass will be held on May 20, 2020 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. For condolences please visit
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
