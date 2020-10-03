MINNA SIMMONS



Minna C. Simmons (age 80)

Passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. Born May 2, 1940 in Washington, DC to parents Minna and Carl Nickens, she was the second of three children. She graduated from Coolidge High School in 1958 and had a long career in Housing Management before retiring from the Housing Opportunities Commission in 2002. In recent years she enjoyed nature, TV, music, computer apps - especially Design Home - and time with family and friends. Deeply loved, she will be remembered for her warm, generous spirit, inner strength and sense of humor. A devoted mother and grandmother, she leaves behind daughters, Sharon Simmons, Vikki Simmons, and Rainell Miller; a sister, Deborah Nickens; son-in-law, Henri Jean-Baptiste; four grandchildren, Maya, Jonathan, Nicholas and LaToya; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; two grand-dogs and many friends.A Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store