The Washington Post

Minnie Brawley

Service Information
MT Zion Baptist Church
3500 19th St S
Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 979-7411
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt Zion Baptist Church
3500 S. 19th St
Arlington, VA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt Zion Baptist Church
3500 S. 19th St
Arlington, VA
View Map
Notice
Minnie B. Brawley  

On Friday, January 10, 2020 at Southern Maryland Hospital. Beloved mother of Bennie Brawley, Jr., Maria Howard, Myron Brawley and Bryan Brawley (Daykia). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3500 S. 19th St, Arlington VA 22204 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Dr. Leonard N. Smith, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
