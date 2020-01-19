Minnie B. Brawley
On Friday, January 10, 2020 at Southern Maryland Hospital. Beloved mother of Bennie Brawley, Jr., Maria Howard, Myron Brawley and Bryan Brawley (Daykia). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3500 S. 19th St, Arlington VA 22204 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Dr. Leonard N. Smith
, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria VA.