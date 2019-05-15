MINNIE L. GIBSON (Age 85)
Passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughters Jeannienne and Wanda, along with her step-son Keith. She is survived by her son, Sidney (Doris), and daughter, Gloria (Al Morrison); nine grandchildren, (Bullock) Jaserae, Brookland, Papasequia, Liwanu (Gibson) Drake and Verna, (Parker) Jonelle, Gabriel, and Mariah. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Saint Mark AME Church, 5427 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m.