Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Loving mother of Colleen Hooper Benbow and Master Sergeant David Hooper. Also survived by six grandchildren, Anthony, Christin, Alicia, Jasmine, Jade and David; one great-grandson, Kaizen and a host of nieces nephews other relatives and friends. On Friday, April 5, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Takoma Park Baptist Church 635 Aspen St NW, Washington, DC 20012. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.
 

Religious Service Information
Takoma Park Baptist Church
635 Aspen St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2019
