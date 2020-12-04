Minnie Barlow Patterson
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Gordean Gross (Julius); son, Craig Rollins, Sr. (DeeDee); four grandchildren, Terence Rollins, Jacob Schaefer, Craig Rollins, Jr., and Jadahn Rollins; three great grandchildren, Tytus Rollins, Khia Rollins and Taylor Rollins, two sisters, Mary Simmons and Wilhelmina Barlow; sister-in-love, Joan Gaines; and a host of other relatives and friends. Burial service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD on Saturday, December 5 at 11 a.m. www.stewartfuneralhome.com