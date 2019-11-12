

Minnie Sue Martin Ripy (Age 80)



Of Lawrenceburg, a longtime resident of Arlington, VA and wife of 54 years to Thomas B. Ripy, IV, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Heritage Hall at Signature Healthcare.

Born March 7, 1939 in Ironton, OH, Minnie was the daughter of the late Wesley N. Martin and Rebecca Turner Martin.

Minnie Sue received her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of Kentucky and her Master's Degree in Library Science from Vanderbilt University. She work as a Law Librarian for the Chief Counsel of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington D.C. Since moving back to Lawrenceburg Minnie Sue became a member of the First Christian Church, she previously served as a member, deacon, and Sunday School Teacher at Little Falls Presbyterian Church in Arlington, VA. Minnie Sue was very church, charity and civic minded. While living in Arlington, VA she served as Past President of Taylor Elementary PTA and County Council PTA, and as coordinator of Meals on Wheels.

Including her husband, Minnie Sue is survived by her son, Thomas B. Ripy, V and his wife Quy Nguyen); five grandchildren, Billette A. Ripy (John Stephenson), Harley A. (Alana) Ripy, Wesley LeRoy Ripy, Curran E. Ripy, and Valentina M. Ripy; and her brother, Joe David Martin of Lexington.

Visitation will be held 12 noon to 3 p.m. Friday, November15 followed by the service at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lawrenceburg First Christian Church. Rev. Jim Wheeler will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342, Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Habitat for Humanity of Anderson County Kentucky, P.O. Box 375, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

