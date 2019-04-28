MINNIE BELL ROBINSON
(Age 90)
Minnie Bell Robinson died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, James; parents, John and Annie Felder, and siblings, Dorothy Berry, John Felder Jr., and Phyllis Ann Murray. She leaves three daughters, Carol Vest (Thomas), Angela Gale Robinson, and Terri Robinson; three grandchildren, Brian, Matthew (Olivia) and Jennifer Whitten; and five great-grandchildren, Tayvon, Briana, Jordyn, Mateo, and Brishe Whitten. A Gathering with family will be held on Friday, May 3 from 12:30 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.