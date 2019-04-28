The Washington Post

MINNIE ROBINSON

Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 Bladensburg Road
Brentwood, MD
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 Bladensburg Road
Brentwood, MD
Notice
MINNIE BELL ROBINSON  
(Age 90)  

Minnie Bell Robinson died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, James; parents, John and Annie Felder, and siblings, Dorothy Berry, John Felder Jr., and Phyllis Ann Murray. She leaves three daughters, Carol Vest (Thomas), Angela Gale Robinson, and Terri Robinson; three grandchildren, Brian, Matthew (Olivia) and Jennifer Whitten; and five great-grandchildren, Tayvon, Briana, Jordyn, Mateo, and Brishe Whitten. A Gathering with family will be held on Friday, May 3 from 12:30 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
