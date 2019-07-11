The Washington Post

MINNIE SIMPSON

Guest Book
The Simpson family's queen and matriarch, Minnie Simpson, transitioned on July 2, 2019, to be with the King of Glory. She leaves to carry on her legacy, her children: Stanley, Conrad (Jeanette), Emmogean (Ralph), Darlene, and Lorena; a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Simpson will be held at Galilee Baptist Church, 2101 Shadyside Ave., Suitland, MD on July 12, from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Lloyd T. McGriff, officiating minister. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
