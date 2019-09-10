

Minnie Zavos



Almost 95, took her last breath on Monday, September 9, 2109, and so the world has lost a force of nature. She expressed love through her knitting, extraordinary baking, art, crocheting, cooking, and sewing. She was the matriarch of our family.

In another era, she would have been head of a bakery empire. Instead, she devoted herself to her family and friends. She travelled the world with our father, Bernard Zavos, who was in the Air Force, a diplomat, and worked for NOAA. He died in 1990. Mom could never find anyone to replace him. Our family lived in Germany, Japan, and Switzerland. Mom loved learning about other cultures and loved all things Asian. She is survived and will be remembered by her children, Deborah, Bruce, and Michele, and their spouses, Peter, Eileen, and Ellen. She also gave the world eight wonderful grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: Addie, Elizabeth, Benjamin, James, Sam, Alana, Sophie, and Ethan, and partners, Michael, Coleman, Rachel, and Melissa. Mom was the last of her generation from both sides of our family and was loved by many relatives and friends. She will be missed more than she will ever know.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., (off Georgia Avenue), Olney, MD 20832, Our family will sï¿½ï¿½t shiva at Mom's apartment at 11420 Strand Drive, Apt. 212, Rockville, MD 20854, on Thursday, September 12 and Sunday, September 15 at Mom's at 7 p.m. each evening. Shiva will also be held at 6760 Covenant Court, Frederick, MD 21702, the home of her son, Bruce Zavos.

Mom was extremely distressed with what is happening in our country, so in lieu of flowers or donations, please work for change.