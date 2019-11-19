Mira Birschbach, Ph.D., M.D.
On Saturday November 16, 2019 Mira Birschbach, Ph.D., M.D. of Derwood, MD. Beloved wife of H. Robert Birschbach, M.D.; loving mother of Alexandra Jacqueline "Sasha" Birschbach (Steven Olson), Mary Hokanson (Chris), Fred Birschbach, Ann Brehm (Stephen) and Jane Birschbach, M.D. (Arthur Cantor, M.D.); sister of the late Snezana Mitrinovic; grandmother of Christopher, Madelyn, Zoey and the late Max; great grandmother of Evan. She was predeceased by her parents, Zivota and Olga Jeremic. Friends may call at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Suburban Hospital, 8600 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 or online at: donate.suburbanhospital.org
or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at: donate3.cancer.org
