

Miriam Rubin Anders "Mim"



Passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2020. Mim was born on December 29, 1932 in Washington, DC. She was the beloved wife of Theodore (Ted) H. Anders, M.D., who preceded her in death. She treasured time with family and was devoted to her children (Patricia, Jeffrey (Doris), Steven (Elisa) and Lisa (Mark)), grandchildren (Melissa, Julie, Michael, Brett, Jenna, David, Lauren, Jacqui, Jodi, and Daniel), and three great-grandchildren. She brightened the day of everyone with whom she came in contact. A long-time resident of Washington, she attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School and graduated from Sidwell Friends in 1951 and the University of Rochester in 1955. She loved children, and she loved animals. She taught in the Montgomery County Public Schools for more than 40 years - as a 4th and 5th grade teacher and then as a teacher of English for Speakers of Other Languages. She cared for and rode horses from the age of 5 until her late 70s. She bred and showed Weimaraners and served as President of the Washington, DC. Weimaraner Club. During her retirement, she and Ted took many courses at Montgomery College, worked out regularly, read avidly, enjoyed gardening and educational travel, and above all cherished their time with family.

Services pending please contact the family about funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hadassah.