On Wednesday, February 26,2020, Miriam Bobrow, age 88 of Kensington, MD. Devoted wife now joins her husband, William who passed last May, beloved mother of Michael (Julie), Jeffrey (Pam), Richard, Sherry and Andrew (Catherine); loving grandmother of Megan, Timothy, Richard, Jason, Jessica B., Heather, Katie, Jessica M., Stephanie; great-grandmother of nine. She co-founded Elbe's Beer and Wine in Wheaton, MD with her husband William in 1951. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 12 p.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Interment to follow at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA The family will be observing Shiva that evening at 7 p.m. at the Bobrow residence. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation or to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.