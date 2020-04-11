

MIRIAM EISENSTADT "Mimi"



Passed away on April 8, 2020. Miriam "Mimi" was born in Washington DC on December 2, 1923 and attended Central High School in the District.

After her children reached school age, Mimi went to work at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD. She retired from NIH in 1989 having served as the executive assistant to the associate director. Following retirement, Mimi became a regular volunteer at the Children's Inn at NIH, as well as an active volunteer with the National Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC. Mimi resided in Silver Spring, Md for 55 years before moving to The Residences at Vantage Point in Columbia, Md in 2010. We are grateful for the excellent care and attention she received from the Vantage Point staff over the last few years.

Mimi was always a kind, compassionate and loving person. She never lost sight of the importance of caring for family, friends, and those in need. In life, she welcomed everyone to her home and loved to share her wonderful baked goods. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mimi was predeceased by her husband, Harry and her sister, Jackie. Mimi is survived by her sister Claire Rosenblum, brother-in-law David Spigel; her children, Sheila (Robert) Weisblatt, Fran Hagan, Robert Eisenstadt, Debra (Jeff) Bellamy; her grandchildren, Wendy Weisblatt, Harrison Hagan, Heather Bellamy, Alex Hagan, Connor Bellamy; her great-grandchildren, Isan Garduno-Weisblatt, Alessandra Guillen-Bellamy, Katya Guillen-Bellamy, Jade Mendez-Bellamy.

Plans for memorial services are currently pending.

Please direct donations to The or The Children's Inn at NIH.