

Miriam Raff



Community activist, died at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in Bryn Mawr, PA, following a brief hospitalization. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Morton S. Raff, in 2008 and is survived by her children, Daniel M.G. Raff (Susan Adelman) of Wynnewood, PA and Michael L. Raff (Cat Henney) of Richmond, VA and one grandchild, Anna Miller (Zachary) of Philadelphia.

A graduate of Barnard College and Yale Graduate School, she was a resident of Montgomery County for more than half a century and took an active role, both as a volunteer and as a legislative aide in Annapolis, in advancing programs and legislation affecting children and youth. She served on numerous county and state advisory committees concerning the regulation of daycare, child abuse, foster care and juvenile justice. She was appointed to three terms on the Trial Courts Nominating Committee for Montgomery County and also served three terms on the Council of the incorporated Village of North Chevy Chase, during which time she assisted in the effort to move the Connecticut Ave on-ramp to the Inner Loop of Beltway from its original location on Kensington Parkway to its present location Connecticut Avenue.

No funeral services are planned.