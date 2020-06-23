Miriam Saiger



Miriam Gladstone Saiger

Miriam Gladstone Saiger died peacefully at home in Potomac, MD on June 21, 2020 after many years of struggle with diabetes and Parkinson's Disease. She taught first grade at the Charles E Smith Jewish Day School to a generation of students. She is survived by her husband George; sons Aaron (Lisa Gordis) and Ira (Sara); grandchildren Yael Margalit, Hannah Tzivia, Amitai Shmuel and Uriel Matityahu, sister Kerana Kraft (Avram); brothers David Gladstone (Sarah) and Leonard Swade, two nieces, and a nephew. Arrangements by Boucher and Prichard, Burlington, VT. A Zoom funeral will take place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington Tuesday 2 p.m., followed by a Zoom shiva. Contributions may be made to The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington or the Cemetery Fund of the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue.



