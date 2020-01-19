MIRIAM BELLE TERLITZKY
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, MIRIAM BELLE TERLITZKY of Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Terlitzky, loving mother of Gerald (Silvia) and Stephen (Robbee Fain) Terlitzky, sister-in-law of Danny Blank, dear grandmother of Jason (Stephanie) and Andrew Terlitzky. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 12 noon at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to The Beth El Hebrew Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.