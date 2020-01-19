The Washington Post

MIRIAM TERLITZKY

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Beth El Hebrew Congregation
3830 Seminary Rd.
Alexandria, DC
MIRIAM BELLE TERLITZKY  

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, MIRIAM BELLE TERLITZKY of Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Terlitzky, loving mother of Gerald (Silvia) and Stephen (Robbee Fain) Terlitzky, sister-in-law of Danny Blank, dear grandmother of Jason (Stephanie) and Andrew Terlitzky. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 12 noon at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to The Beth El Hebrew Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
