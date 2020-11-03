1/
MIRIAM WEBSTER
Miriam Webster  
Miriam Webster "Dinky/Mimi," age 72, of Edgewater, MD lost her battle to cardiovascular disease on October 31, 2020. She is survived by Jim, her loving husband of 54 years, her sister Helen Brennan, and their three adult children; Dawn Walton (Craig), Wayne Webster (Kim), and Kim Henriquez (Mario). Mimi had eight grandchildren, whom she dubbed the "Great 8", who meant the world to her: Gus, Mitch, Jackson (Bull), Cal, Sunny, Diego, Lilly and Lucy. Mimi touched the lives of many, and will be sorely missed by those who knew her. There will be a private family interment, followed by a Celebration of Life in Summer 2021. To be included in this celebration, email MimiCelebrationofLife@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, Mimi asked that you spend that money doing something special with the people you love.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
