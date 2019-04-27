

MIRIAM PEAL WOLFF



Miriam Peal Wolff of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2018 after a long illness. Born on July 28, 1929 in Harve de Grace, Maryland, she lived most of her life in the College Park, Maryland area. For almost 40 years, Miriam worked for the City of College Park where she was the City Clerk and one of the first certified municipal clerks in Maryland. In recognition of her service, College Park named a day and a major employee award in her honor.

She was a kind and generous person who was happiest when active and in the company of family and friends. Throughout her life, she demonstrated incredible compassion for homeless animals many of whom became her personal pets. Miriam was an avid golfer who had two hole-in-ones to her credit. She was a devoted fan of all University of Maryland sports and for 15 years she wrote a sports column for the local Gazette newspaper. She had been a member of Glendale Country Club, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the DAR.

Miriam is survived by her daughter Paula Wolff and son-in-law Joseph Mott of Bethesda; her granddaughter Devon Mott of New York City; her sisters Ferol Vincent of Easton Maryland and Mary Slye of Davidsonville, Maryland. Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County or the . Services will be private.