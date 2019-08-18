

MIRTHA V. PEREA



Mirtha V. Perea, of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. A native of Cartago, Costa Rica, Mirtha spent her entire 48-year career with the Embassy of Costa Rica in Washington, DC, achieving the rank of Ambassador in the Costa Rican Foreign Service after having started as a secretary. She was a devoted patron of the arts, promoting numerous local artists and sponsoring many cultural events throughout her career. She also amassed an impressive collection of Latin American art. After retiring in 1998, she became a US citizen and continued her support of the arts through her membership in the Women's Committee of the Washington National Opera and other local groups.

Mirtha was preceded in death by her parents Rogelio Chacón and Tule Cantón; her brothers, Enrique and Dr. Roger Chacón; and her sister, Maria Luz Chacón. She is survived by her beloved husband, Alfonso Perea; her sons, Mauricio Perea (wife, Lauren) and Juan F. Perea (wife, Jennifer); her grandsons, Alexander Perea (wife, Kristina) and Daniel Perea; and her great-grandchildren, Arabella Perea and Aidan Perea. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Mirtha V. Perea may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.