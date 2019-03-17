MISSIE GENEVA BLANKS (Age 99)
December 31, 1919 ~ March 10, 2019
She was born in Goldsboro, NC to parents, the late Clarence and Geneva. She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughters Esther (son-in-law, James), Naomi (son-in-law, Earl); son Samuel (daughter-in-law, Betty), Justine (daughter-in-law) and several family members and friends.Visitation will be on March 18 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746. Burial at Washington National Cemetery 4101 Suitland Rd., Suitland-Silver Hill, MD 20746. Condolences or contributions may be sent to 2911 Geaton Drive Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.