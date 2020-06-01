Mistie Smallwood (Age 31)
Passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Maryland. She is survived by her son, Elijah Washington; her parents, Angela Smallwood (Meadows) and Mister Johnson and stepfather, Lamont Meadows; her sisters, Christie, and Koby Smallwood, Asia, India and Sydney Johnson; and host of extended family. Services will be performed by Covenant Life Ministries, 7823 Parston Dr. C, Forestville, MD 20747 on Thursday, June 4, Viewing at 11 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at 12 Noon.www.marchfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.