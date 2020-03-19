Mitchell Leon Goings (Age 65)
Passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Martinsburg, WV. Viewing at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St., NW, Washington, DC with Rev. Porter L. Lawson, Jr., of From the Heart Ministries officiating. Survived by his sons Joseph Goings, and Michael Goings; four grandchildren Marlee Goings, Avery Goings, Jason Goings and Michael Goings (Jett); his mother Dorothy Goings; and siblings Donald Goings, Elizabeth Moss, Richard Goings and Terry Goings. Preceded in death by his father Robert Goings, Sr., and brothers Robert Goings, Jr., and Michael Goings. Condolences may be sent to: The Family of Mitchell L. Goings, 13633 Colgate Way, Apt. #925, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Flowers may be sent to: R.N. Horton's Funeral Service.