The Washington Post

MMICHAEL ROBERTSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MMICHAEL ROBERTSON.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Michael Samuel Robertson  
1990-2020  

Michael Samuel Robertson, of Springfield, VA, beloved son of Bruce and Mary Robertson, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family who are heartbroken.
Michael graduated from Radford University in 2012 with a BS in Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Michael was employed at Warfield & Sanford Elevator Company, initially as an Assistant Project Manager and later promoted to an Account Manager.
He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Mary Robertson of Springfield, VA; his brother, Matthew Robertson (Jessica),of San Diego, CA; his aunts, Patricia Donohue of Annandale, VA, Jean Williamson (Brad) of Seattle, WA, Sidney Robertson of Alexandria, VA; his uncle, Donald Donohue (Kathy) of Easton MD; his grandfather, George Robertson of Alexandria, VA; and his cousins Donya Burns (Peter) and Erin Chapman (Colby) of Seattle, WA, John Donohue of Riva, MD and David Donohue of Royal Oaks, MD.
Michael was a wonderful son and brother, and a kind and thoughtful friend to many. He will be missed.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date when it's safe to do so. The family looks forward to that day. In the meantime, they welcome your prayers. Donations can be made to Melwood.org or .
An online guest book is available at
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon
Donations