

Michael Samuel Robertson

1990-2020



Michael Samuel Robertson, of Springfield, VA, beloved son of Bruce and Mary Robertson, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family who are heartbroken.

Michael graduated from Radford University in 2012 with a BS in Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Michael was employed at Warfield & Sanford Elevator Company, initially as an Assistant Project Manager and later promoted to an Account Manager.

He is survived by his parents, Bruce and Mary Robertson of Springfield, VA; his brother, Matthew Robertson (Jessica),of San Diego, CA; his aunts, Patricia Donohue of Annandale, VA, Jean Williamson (Brad) of Seattle, WA, Sidney Robertson of Alexandria, VA; his uncle, Donald Donohue (Kathy) of Easton MD; his grandfather, George Robertson of Alexandria, VA; and his cousins Donya Burns (Peter) and Erin Chapman (Colby) of Seattle, WA, John Donohue of Riva, MD and David Donohue of Royal Oaks, MD.

Michael was a wonderful son and brother, and a kind and thoughtful friend to many. He will be missed.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date when it's safe to do so. The family looks forward to that day. In the meantime, they welcome your prayers. Donations can be made to Melwood.org or .

An online guest book is available at