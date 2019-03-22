Mollie Yeargin Hopkins
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the loved daughter of the late Napoleon and Rhoda (Rudolph) Yeargin. She is survived by her devoted husband Willie C. Hopkins; daughter Wanda (Hopkins) Scott (Garrett); sons Fred N. Ball (Tina), Reginald L. Ball, W. Roderic Hopkins (Karen) and Rev. Wayne C. Hopkins; grandsons Reginald Ball, Jr. and Slade R. Hopkins; brother Jimmy P. Yeargin (Charlesina); sister in-laws Naomi Yeargin and Sena Aska; other relatives and friends. Visitation on March 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church 1200 Mercantile Ln. Largo, MD, 20774. Interment following at National Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Rd., Largo, MD 20783. Services provided by Marshall-March Funeral Home Washington, DC.