

Molly Ann Mitchell

With heavy heart, we share that Molly Anne Mitchell, age 54, passed from life May 7, 2020 at home in Springfield, Virginia. Molly, was one of seven children of Jerry and Maria Mitchell. She was born on June 8, 1965. She battled the difficulties of Down Syndrome all her life and has been a child that has carried with her the love and care of everyone who has known her. Her greatest gift she gave to her parents, who loved their beautiful baby fiercely, was a testament to a full and extraordinary life. Her greatest joys were her family, and she loved when everyone was together. A life-long military dependent, she loved America and revered service members, fireman, and police officers. Her smile was contagious. Her laugh was medicine for the soul. Her heart was nothing short of pure gold. Molly is survived by Neva (Ernie) Mitchell-Rotenberry, Peter K. Wright, Eva K. Wright-Strauch, Margaret (Evan) Mitchell-Jones, Roy D. (Elaine) Wright, and Angelika L. Wright-Hughes. In addition to many uncles and cousins, she was a lovely aunt to 12 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, and four great nieces; one of whom is her namesake. She has many uncles and cousins in Connecticut and extended family in Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Germany. She is predeceased by her biological mother, Neva L. Datzenko-Wohlford. Graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m.



