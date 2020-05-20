The Washington Post

MOLLY SCHUCHAT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOLLY SCHUCHAT.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MOLLY G. SCHUCHAT  

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, MOLLY G. SCHUCHAT of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Schuchat. Devoted mother of Simon (Christine) Schuchat, Betty (Jim) McDonald, Anne (Fariborz Paydar) and Charles and the late Frank Schuchat. Loving grandmother of Sara McDonald, Jessie (Erik) Anderson, Jimmy McDonald, Nora (Noah Weiss) Schuchat, Rose (Seth) Wanta. Dear great-grandmother of Maya Walter, Macden Anderson, and Frankie Wanta. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington D.C. or to So Others May Eat, SOME.org Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.