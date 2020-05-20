MOLLY G. SCHUCHAT
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, MOLLY G. SCHUCHAT of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Schuchat. Devoted mother of Simon (Christine) Schuchat, Betty (Jim) McDonald, Anne (Fariborz Paydar) and Charles and the late Frank Schuchat. Loving grandmother of Sara McDonald, Jessie (Erik) Anderson, Jimmy McDonald, Nora (Noah Weiss) Schuchat, Rose (Seth) Wanta. Dear great-grandmother of Maya Walter, Macden Anderson, and Frankie Wanta. Services and interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington D.C. or to So Others May Eat, SOME.org
