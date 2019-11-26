The Washington Post

Molly Winokur Stern (Age 93)  

Artist and teacher, beloved wife of the late Louis Stern and devoted mother of Sara Stern of Arlington and Joel Stern of the U.K., grandmother of Matthew Stern, passed away on November 20, 2019. Well known in artistic circles for her Chinese and Western style painting, ceramics and enamels and etchings. Her prize-winning works were exhibited locally and internationally. Molly was well-loved for her warmth and kindness and will be missed by her family and many friends. Memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice. No services are planned at this time.
