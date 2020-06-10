Molly Terry
1946 - 2020
Molly Terry  
On Friday, May 29, 2020 at Virginia Hospital Center, Molly L. "Tootsie" Terry peacefully transitioned Home to be with the Lord. Molly was born on November 11, 1946 in Alexandria, VA. She is survived by her dearly beloved husband of 51 years, Donald Terry; as well as her three children, Bridgette, Markus and LaKysha. Friends may call at the Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Monday, June 15 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. Reverend Hugh Terry officiating. Interment in Bethel Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
12:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
