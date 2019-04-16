Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOLLY VENEZIA. View Sign



MOLLY STILL VENEZIA (Age 62) Mother, Grandmother, Wife and CFO

Molly still Venezia, passed away peacefully at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, December 17, 2018 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Washington, DC, Molly lived most of her life in New Jersey with her husband of 37 years, Jeffrey D. Venezia. She gave birth to two sons, Andrew Louis Venezia in 1982 and Nicholas Lee Venezia in 1984. She found great joy attending most of their athletic events for over two decades, always making close friends in the communities surrounding them. Molly spent countless hours reading, cooking and baking, and exercising on her favorite machines at home or the gym. She spent her life working hard, committed to her successful career in fianance. Her laugh was contagious and her and her greatest source of happiness was the happiness of those around her. She had an incomparable will to survive against great odds. A small family funeral was held at Christ Episcopal Church in New Brunswick, New Jersey on December 20, 2018. There is a memoria lservice planned for May 18 at 11 a.m. at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, New Jersery.

