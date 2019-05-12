

MOLLY STILL VENEZIA (Age 62)

CFO, Wife, Mother and Grandmother



Molly Still Venezia, 62, passed away peacefully at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital December. 17, 2018 surrounded by loved ones.

Molly was born in Washington, DC in 1956 and graduated in 1974 from Groveton High School in Alexandria, VA and in 1979 from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, where she managed the unusual accomplishment of passing the Certified Public Accountancy (CPA) exam on her first try before graduation. She joined the public accounting firm Main Hurdman & Cranstoun (which later became KPMG) in Washington, DC and continued in its New York offices upon her marriage to Jeffrey D. Venezia in 1981.

Molly gave birth to two sons, Andrew Louis Venezia in 1982 and Nicholas Lee Venezia in 1984 and returned to school for her MBA in finance and taxation from NYU. She subsequently threw her considerable energies into motherhood, finding great joy attending nearly all of her sons' athletic events at Rutgers Prep, where she also served on the Board of Trustees, always making close friends in the communities surrounding them. She spent countless hours reading, cooking and baking, and exercising on her favorite machines at home or the gym. Her greatest source of happiness was the happiness of those around her. In the later years of her career she held two positions with Rutgers University: she was CFO of the University's Press and the Director of Financial Services at Rutgers Business School.

Molly was diagnosed in 2012 with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer with a low survival rate. She participated in an aggressive clinical trial and was amongst a rare percentage of patients who live beyond five years with the disease. She had superhuman strength, and an incomparable will to survive.

Molly was a devoted aunt and loving sister. In addition to her husband and sons she is survived by four sisters, Sally Sciacca (Joe); Susan Protich (Sandy); Elizabeth Rives (Alison) and Mary Still as well as her sisters-in-law, Donna Toryak; Daria Venezia (Jim Todd) and Deborah Adler (Barry); her mother-in-law, Dorothy Venezia; her daughter-in-law, Kaitlin Torrenzano; her nieces, Mary Elizabeth Dell, Cary and Abigail Coryell, and Alexandra Adler; her nephews, Samuel Protich Rives, Samuel Adler, Sergei Sciacca and William Todd, and her beloved grandchildren, Lucia Venezia, and Clae and Llewyn Venezia.

A Memorial Service will be held May 18 at 11 a.m. at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ.