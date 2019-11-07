The Washington Post

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, MOLLYE ROSE LATEN BERGER passed away in her sleep. She was 102. Mollye was a longtime resident of Washington, DC, and Bethesda, MD, before moving to Boca Raton, FL, and then Delray Beach, FL. Mollye was predeceased by her husband, Jack Berger, and granddaughter, Jessica Loomis. She was the beloved mother of Sondra Steinberg, Elaine (Robert) Via, Barbara Berger, Florence (Alvin) Zak and Brenda (Dwight) Hanley. Mollye was the cherished grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 30, and the great-great-grandmother of two. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the home of Joel and Sandy Friedman through Tuesday evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2019
