Mona Babbin Gabry  

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Mona Babbin Gabry of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Jerry Gabry; devoted mother of Leora (Jeremy) Semble, Shira (Adam) Gabry-Kalikow; loving sister of Ava Kaufman and Barry Babbin; cherished grandmother of Maya and Hannah Semble; and dedicated friend to many. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 11 a.m. at Congregation Beth El 8215 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814. Interment will follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be held Tuesday through Sunday nights (except Friday) at the family residence with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Contributions can be made in Mona's name to Children's Inn at NIH, JCADA or Mazon. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2019
