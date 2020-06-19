shultz Mona Anderson Shultz Mona Anderson Shultz beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born on June 8, 1935 in Billings, Montana, to Donald and Aleen (Rigg) Anderson. She spent her childhood following her father's naval career and living in Flushing, New York, Everett, Washington and Richmond, California. The family settled in Phoenix, Arizona as Mona entered high school where she graduated from St. Mary's. She attended the University of Arizona, graduating in 1956. While at the U of A, she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity for Women which would be the foundation for many of her most cherished friendships throughout her life. After graduation she moved to San Diego and met her husband of 55 years, Theodore Shultz. They moved all over the world with his naval career, living in Coronado and San Pedro, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Yokosuka, Japan; Newport, Rhode Island and Northern Virginia. They finally settled in Vienna, Vriginia where she lived for 45 years. Mona was the President of the Northern Virginia Alumnae Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma as well as the President of Northern Virginia Panhellenic. As an alumna, she was active in the Kappa Kappa Gamma book club and needlework group. She served St. Mark's Catholic Church as both liturgy coordinator and first grade religious education teacher for over 20 years. She was a team mom for countless Vienna Youth Sports teams, cookie manager for several Girl Scout troops and the treasurer of the Louise Archer Elementary PTA. Mona lived fiercely and generously. She was quick to stand up for those she loved and to reach out a hand to help those in need. Her children will remember her unconditional love and unwavering support. Her friends will remember that she was always there to lend an ear and offer guidance. She will be missed by all whom she touched. She is survived by daughters, Laurel Quinn of Lewes, DE, Stephanie Mills (Christopher) of Highlands Ranch, CO and Andrea Shultz of Vienna, VA; son, Theodore Shultz (Laura) of Los Angeles, CA; sisters LaDonna Marietti (John) of Kansas City, MO, Stephanie Tribolet of La Jolla, CA and brother, Donald Anderson (Sandra) of Scottsdale, AZ; and seven cherished grandchildren, Annelise, Maria and Genevieve Quinn; John, Hannah and William Mills and Max Shultz. Both her Mass of Christian Burial and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713-2997. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at: www.moneyandking.comwww.moneyandking.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.