Monica Boyd



"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow"---Maya Angelou

Monica Boyd died of natural causes, surrounded by family, on January 30, 2019. She passed away far too soon after a brave fight with breast cancer . Monica will forever be remembered as a loving mother, generous friend, vivacious real estate broker, and longtime Washingtonian.

Monica was born in St. Michael's, Maryland and was the second youngest of eight children. She was a graduate of The Bement School and The Ethel Walker School. She went on to earn her degree in European Cultural Studies from The American College in Paris in 1976. Monica had a deep passion for the Italian language and culture.

Upon returning to the Washington D.C. area, Monica began her career in new home sales and later became an associate broker at Coldwell Banker. She sold some of Washington's highest profile residential buildings and homes.

Monica's family and friends will remember her for her colorful storytelling, infectious laugh, strength of character, loyalty to her friends, and, most of all, her devotion to her beloved daughter, Alexandra.

Monica was pre-deceased by her loving brother, Robert Boyd, who died on January 11, 2011.

Monica is survived by her loving daughter, Alexandra Grace Pancake, her sister, Elizabeth Del'Auitto (Chiara Del'Auitto, and Lorenzo Del'Auitto), and her long-time friend and partner, Craig Davitian. A private service was held at The Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Monica may be made to the :