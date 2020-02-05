The Washington Post

First Rock Baptist Church Nrsy
4630 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Monica Jo DeWalt of Hyattsville, Maryland entered into eternal life. Loving wife of James DeWalt. Devoted mother of Monita (Jose) Rivera, Jamie, Michael, and Marlon DeWalt. Also survived by three grandchildren, Kaylin, Markell, and Aaliyah; four brothers, one sister-in-law, Anita DeWalt-Richardson; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
