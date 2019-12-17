

Monica FitzGerald (Age 90)



On Wednesday, December 12, 2019 Monica FitzGerald passed away at her son's residence in Silver Spring, MD. Dear daughter of Otto and Justina Barthelme, beloved wife of the late Colm FitzGerald (Aer Lingus, Ireland) and a loving mother and grandmother. She was born in Germany, immigrated to the US as a child and grew up in Bronx, NY. After her marriage in 1955 she emigrated to Dublin, Ireland where she resided until 2013. On returning to the US she lived with her son Peter and his wife Nithya in Silver Spring, MD. She is the mother of four sons David, Peter, Paul and Stephen and their wives Lea Ann, Nithya, Isabel and Yumi and grandmother to Stephen and Yumi's children Kira and Mia. Her extended family includes her late sister Agnes, her brother-in-law James and their three sons Andrew (wife Elise), Robert (wife Kim, deceased) and Brian (husband Brad). While raising her family in Ireland, she was a founding member of the Peninsula Society and the Bereavement Counseling Service. She cherished her family and friends and loved reading. She loved everything that had to do with nature especially birds and gardens. Her loving presence will be missed by all of us.