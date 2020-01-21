Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA KLIEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KLIEN Monica Klien Died peacefully on January 20, 2020 at her home in Cambridge, MA. She was 61. A professor of languages and Latin American literature, Monica was born in Peru, the youngest of six children of Julia Samanez de Klien and Enrique Klien. An only daughter, her given name was Maria Monica Cecilia Patricia Consuelo. Monica grew up between Lima and the Urubamba Valley near Cusco, where she and her brothers and cousins spent idyllic months each year with their grandmother, sharing long mountain hikes and countless adventures. At 19, while studying in France, Monica was diagnosed with cancer and underwent two years of life-saving treatment in New York City. Returning to Peru, she became a trekking guide in the Cordillera Blanca in the Andes. Monica went back to school in her mid-20s, earning degrees from Arizona State University and the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico in Mexico City. She received a doctorate from Boston University. Her specialty was colonial literature of Latin America; her love was teaching. For 10 years, she was a professor of Latin American literature, culture and language at Georgetown University. She later taught at MIT and Wellesley College. Monica began treatment for ovarian cancer in 2009. In 2015, when illness prevented her from working full time, she started teaching English as a Second Language at the Cambridge Public Library. Her exuberant classes explored the mysteries of English in a basement room filled with other non-native speakers from across the globe. She said it was the most rewarding experience of her career, writing, "There is a lot of laughter. I feel alive, connected to these people who give thanks after every class without knowing I am a volunteer, who probe into my personal life in surprising ways. I feel connected to them by the purest form of transmission, without all the constraints that many American higher education institutions have fallen into. Yes, yes, I give these students a little. I wonder if they know how much they give me." She continued teaching until weeks before her death. Her other lifelong passions included swimming in the ocean, cooking, gardening, print making and dogs (she could recite the names of a dozen dogs from childhood). Family and friends were in awe of Monica's kindness and courage, her generous and independent spirit, her gift for friendship and her indelible delight in life's magic. She leaves her husband of 32 years, Philip Bennett, their beloved daughter, Alejandra Bennett Katz and son-in-law, Oliver Katz; two brothers, Enrique and Eduardo; an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial will be held in Peru. Gifts in memory of Monica may be made to the Cambridge Public Library Foundation, 449 Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02138 or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. A memorial will be held in Peru. Gifts in memory of Monica may be made to the Cambridge Public Library Foundation, 449 Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02138 or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

