MONICA MIRACKY
Monica Miracky (Age 64)  
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Monica Miracky of Washington, DC passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of Jean Mooskin; mother of Enti Mooskin of Washington, DC; and sister of M. Elizabeth Miracky of Englewood, NJ; Robert Miracky of Austin, TX; James Miracky, S.J. of New York, NY; and William Miracky of Newton, MA. For 40 years, Monica was a beloved teacher and Assistant Head of School/Head of Middle School at the Edmund Burke School in Northwest, Washington, DC. Monica was exceptionally gifted and generous in her service to the school, and especially devoted to the well-being and growth of all her students. Her work was driven by her indomitable spirit and passion, and by her commitment to equity, inclusion and justice. Family, friends, colleagues, and students were all graced by her compassion and openness, wisdom and kindness, humor and joy. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when health conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Edmund Burke School https://www.burkeschool.org

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
