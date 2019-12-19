MONICA ELLEN STABILE
Monica Ellen Stabile, loving wife and mother, and devoted Catholic and educator, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia. Visitation is Friday, December 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street, in Falls Church City, Virginia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday December 21 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Avenue, Falls Church City. The burial will follow at noon at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church.