

MONICA BRAZZEE THOMPSON



Age 89, of Vienna, VA. She departed this life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence. She leaves to cherish fond memories, sons Crews N. Thompson of Vienna, VA, James W. Thompson of Quantico, VA; daughters, Monica B. Newman (Samuel) of Fairfax, VA, Joyce D. Thompson of Fairfax, VA, Jacqueline M. Pearson (Robert) of Herndon, VA, Tilda M. Thompson of Manassas, VA and Boneita A. Thompson of Centreville, VA; brother, Harold Hall (Sallie) of Waldorf, MD; sister, Naomi Rose of Ashburn, VA; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Thompson; siblings, Chester Hall, Nannie Ruth Tuck, Reba Jewell Thompson, Norman Hall, Kathryn Winifred Lassiter and Schelley Hall. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019. Viewing and visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 6477 Lincolnia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22312., Rev. Dr. Carl M. Johnson, Pastor. Interment Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Annandale, VA. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913.