The Washington Post

MONICA WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA WILLIAMS.
Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Wiseman Funeral Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
Clinton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiseman Funeral Chapel
7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road
Clinton, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MONICA WILLIAMS  

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Monica Williams of Windsor Mills, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Devoted sister of Miriam Williams, Myra Green and James Williams Jr., many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Williams Sr. and Georgianna Frazier-Sharpe. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.