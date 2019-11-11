MONICA WILLIAMS
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Monica Williams of Windsor Mills, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Devoted sister of Miriam Williams, Myra Green and James Williams Jr., many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Williams Sr. and Georgianna Frazier-Sharpe. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.