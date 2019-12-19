The Washington Post

MONICA WILLIAMS

MONICA D. WILLIAMS (Age 63)  

Of Woodbridge, VA, on December 15, 2019. Monica was preceded in death by her husband Jack M. Williams. She is survived by her three sons Jerome, Jerel and Jay-Cee. The family will receive visitors Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. The family will also receive visitors Friday December 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral at 10:30 a.m. at Miller Funeral Home with interment will follow at National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
