

Monique Pierredon



Restaurateur and devoted mother of JP and Jacques, and grandmother to Sean, Caroline, Ryan, Luke, John and Nathan, passed away July 10, 2019 at 86. Having grown up in France during World War II, she witnessed the atrocities of war first-hand and was driven to realize a better life for herself. In 1959, she emigrated to the United States as a young woman determined to pursue the American dream. A woman of indomitable spirit, keen intuition, and classic beauty and charisma, she opened the award-winning Le Steak restaurant in 1970, which over its 30+ year tenure became a Georgetown institution beloved by thousands in the Washington DC community. Other Le Steak locations included Virginia, NYC, Florida and Texas. Her success was shared not only by her family, but by hundreds of employees, many of whom were immigrants that she sponsored so they could realize the American dream as well. Monique was a loving mother who inspired her two sons with her strength, integrity and generosity. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19 at Pagano Funeral Home (3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA). Visitation: 2 p.m. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Flowers are welcome - please send directly to the funeral home for inclusion in the services.