Monroe L. Lesser
It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Monroe Lesser. At the age of 94, on July 21, 200, peacefully at his home in Springfield, Virginia. Monroe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Rosalie Lesser; his sons David Michael (Lisa) Lesser and Jeffrey Steven (Darlene) Lesser; his two grandchildren, Jack and Samantha Lesser; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Fried. Monroe was born May 28, 1926, in The Bronx, New York, the only child of Dorothy and Jack Lesser. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and was drafted into the Army, where he served through the end of World War II. After the war, he returned to New York, finished college at The City College of New York and went on to earn his law degree from New York University. In the 1960's, Monroe and Rosalie moved to Springfield, Virginia, and started a family. Monroe also started a long career as an Attorney with the US Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked nearly 40 years, until he retired in his mid 80's.Monroe's passion was his family, most notably his children and later his grandchildren. He did not miss a game or event, which we thought was the norm until we got older and realized it was not that way in every family. Monroe was as consistent and devoted as a man and father could be. He coached and practiced sports with his children, 40 years his junior, kept up with them and usually outlasted them. Again, we did not realize how impressive it was until we got older and tried to do it ourselves. If he tired or if he ached, he never complained. He practiced, tutored and helped whenever necessary. Whatever needed to be done to help his children or family, he would just roll up his sleeves and get it done. Always there. Never late. Never a doubt.One heartwarming example of Monroe's consistency and devotion spans two generations. In the late 1970's, he tirelessly practiced with his sons for their Bar Mitzvahs. For months, hours upon hours. Then, some 35 years later, when he was nearly 90, he would drive to meet his grandchildren and practice Hebrew with them for their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.Reliable, consistent, devoted. The level of Monroe's devotion to his family was immeasurable. Perhaps the greatest compliment his children can give him is to say - without question - for the absolute first time in our lives, our dad cannot be there for us, but he will always and forever be in our hearts. A private service will be held at King David Memorial Park on Friday, July 24, 2020. Donations can be made in Monroe's memory to either The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia or Beth El Hebrew Congregation (Alexandria), www.thej.org
or www.bethelhebrew.org