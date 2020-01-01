

Monte Robert Burgett



Of Annandale, VA, died suddenly on December 23, 2019 while on vacation with his family. He was 60 years old. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betsy; daughter Tory, and son Bill. He is also survived by two sisters, Melissa Elliott (John) and Marcia Buchanan (Gary); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday January 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax VA 22032.

There will be a funeral mass Saturday January 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax VA 22032.