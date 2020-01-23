The Washington Post

MORGAN WOOTTEN

Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DeMatha Catholic High School, Brendan Looney Convocation Center
4313 Madison Street
Hyattsville, MD
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeMatha Catholic High School, Brendan Looney Convocation Center
4313 Madison Street
Hyattsville, MD
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeMatha Catholic High School, Brendan Looney Convocation Center
4313 Madison Street
Hyattsville, MD
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
DeMatha Catholic High School, Brendan Looney Convocation Center
4313 Madison Street
Hyattsville, MD
MORGAN B. WOOTTEN "Woo"  

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, age 88, surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, in Hyattsville, MD. Beloved husband of Katherine "Moo" Wootten; loving father of Cathy (Mike) Stamper, Carol (Steve) Paul, Trish Wootten, Brendan (Elizabeth) Wootten and Joe (Terri Lynn) Wootten. Brother of Clare (Bob) Crawford-Mason, Lee Wootten and Angus (Batya) Wootten. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Stephen (Cameryn) Paul, Bucky Paul, Kiersten Paul, Nick Stamper, Brian Stamper Charlie Paul, Greg Stamper, Megan Wootten, Kevin Stamper, Micky Wootten, Ally Wootten, Caitlin Stamper, Alexa Wootten, Reese Wootten and Jackson Wootten as well as numerous family members and friends. The family is consoled knowing that Morgan is now in God's Hall of Fame.
 
This crowd on earth they soon forget. The heroes of the past, They cheer like mad until you fall, And that's how long you last. But God he never does forget, And in His Hall of Fame, By just believing in his Son, Inscribed you'll find your name.
Friends may call on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m, and on Sunday, January 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. All services are being held at DeMatha Catholic High School, Brendan Looney Convocation Center, 4313 Madison Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Morgan Wootten Scholarship Fund at DeMathia High School.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 23, 2020
