1/
MORRIS CHESTNUT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MORRIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MORRIS B. CHESTNUT  
Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna J. Chestnut; three daughters, Lawann Johnson, Leena Parks, Crystal Chestnut; son, Jonathan Penn, stepson, Gary Mundell; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son Morris "Bernard" Johnson and daughter, Juanita "Marie" Johnson. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral services, 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd. Landover, MD. Interment Harmony Cemetery. www.jbjfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved