MORRIS CHESTNUT

Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna J. Chestnut; three daughters, Lawann Johnson, Leena Parks, Crystal Chestnut; son, Jonathan Penn, stepson, Gary Mundell; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son Morris "Bernard" Johnson and daughter, Juanita "Marie" Johnson. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 31 at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral services, 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd. Landover, MD. Interment Harmony Cemetery.